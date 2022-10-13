Marshall managed 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Heat.

Marshall has shown upside in his first two years as a well-rounded forward, though his inconsistency as a shooter prevents him from seeing more action. He's performed well this preseason, but his path to minutes is murky. Ahead of him are players like Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Larry Nance and even Jaxson Hayes (elbow).