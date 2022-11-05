Marshall will operate off the bench during Friday's game against the Warriors.
Marshall and Trey Murphy will revert to their usual bench roles with Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herbert Jones (knee) returning to the starting lineup following four-game absences. In three appearances as a reserve, Marshall has posted 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game.
