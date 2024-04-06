Marshall will not return to Friday's game against the spurs due to a right shoulder injury, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
There is no word on the seriousness of Marshall's injury at this point, but it is severe enough to keep him sidelined. The reserve forward's next opportunity to suit up willl come Sunday in Phoenix, but that could be up in the air.
