Marshall (toe) is playing but won't start Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans of ESPN reports.

The return of Marshall will provide some much-needed depth for New Orleans, and he is set to return to the hardwood following a three-game absence. He won't be in the starting lineup, however, with the Pelicans starting CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.