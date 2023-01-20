Marshall (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Marshall is dealing with right great toe soreness that appeared to be bothering him late in Wednesday's loss to Miami, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game. Jaxson Hayes and Larry Nance could see increased run for the Pelicans during Friday's matchup, while Marshall's next chance to return will be Sunday against Miami.
More News
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Deemed questionable Friday•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Struggles with shooting touch•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Turns in neat shooting line•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Posts another solid showing•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Excellent once again•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Sniffs double-double•