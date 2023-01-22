Marshall (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Heat.
Marshall was initially considered doubtful, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for a second straight contest due to right toe soreness. Larry Nance played 27 minutes during Marshall's first absence and figures to see a similar role Sunday, as Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe) also remain out.
