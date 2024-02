Marhsall (back) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Marshall will miss his first game since Nov. 12 on Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to back spasms. Trey Murphy and Larry Nance are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Marshall's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Lakers.