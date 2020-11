Richards was selected by the Hornets with the 42nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Richards declared for the draft following his junior campaign at Kentucky, where he averaged 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 29.7 minutes. With those numbers, he was voted First Team All-SEC (Coaches) and SEC All-Defensive Team. At best this season, Richards will presumably be a backup center for the Hornets. Cody Zeller is slated to be the starter, while Charlotte also drafted center Vernon Carey.