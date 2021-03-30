Alexander-Walker went for 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Celtics.
Making his fifth straight start for Lonzo Ball (hip) Alexander-Walker is making a strong case to see more playing time even when Ball does come back. Over this span, Alexander-Walker is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.0 minutes per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor.
