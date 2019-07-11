Alexander-Walker collected 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during the Pelicans' 99-78 win over the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.

The 2019 first-round pick has only suited up for two games in Las Vegas thus far, but he's made a lasting impression. Alexander-Walker is averaging 24.5 points on 53.0 percent shooting over that pair of contests, and despite the small sample, he's looks more than up for the task of taking on a relatively sizable role behind Lonzo Ball during the coming season.