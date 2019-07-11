Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Another explosive output
Alexander-Walker collected 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during the Pelicans' 99-78 win over the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
The 2019 first-round pick has only suited up for two games in Las Vegas thus far, but he's made a lasting impression. Alexander-Walker is averaging 24.5 points on 53.0 percent shooting over that pair of contests, and despite the small sample, he's looks more than up for the task of taking on a relatively sizable role behind Lonzo Ball during the coming season.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...