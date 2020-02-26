Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Assigned to G League
Alexander-Walker was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Alexander-Walker has been out of the rotation over the Pelicans' last four games, and he hasn't seen double-digit minutes since Jan. 20 against the Grizzlies. As a result, the organization will opt to send the rookie to the G League so he can develop his skillset in a game setting.
