Alexander-Walker told Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network in a podcast appearance Wednesday that he's no longer sporting a hard cast to protect his fractured right wrist.

Alexander-Walker had been sporting the cast for nearly five weeks before trading it out for some softer protection. With the rookie guard's fractured wrist having healed as expected, he'll avoid surgery, which likely would have spelled an end to his season. He'll still have to complete some strengthening exercises with the wrist before the Pelicans sign off on him playing, but he could be back to 100 percent when the NBA season resumes.