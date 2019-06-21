Alexander-Walker was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Alexander-Walker's size and playmaking ability helped him be voted onto the 2018-19 All-ACC team as a sophomore last season. The Virginia Tech product, in conference play, averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals. His playing time next season may depend on what the Pelicans opt to do with Elfrid Payton, who is a free agent this summer. Either way, Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday figure to start ahead of Alexander-Walker

