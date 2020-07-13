Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Monday that Alexander-Walker (wrist) is completely healthy and will be ready to go for the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Alexander-Walker suffered a hairline fracture of his right wrist in early March and was ruled out indefinitely, but the NBA's four-month shutdown afforded the rookie guard ample recovery time. Though he'll be available off the bench when the Pelicans resume their season July 30 versus the Jazz, Alexander-Walker may not have a spot in Gentry's rotation. Before his injury was disclosed, Alexander-Walker was assigned to the G League and didn't appear in any of the Pelicans' preceding nine games.