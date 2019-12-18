Alexander-Walker chipped in nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime loss to the Nets.

Alexander-Walker put forth a quality effort off the bench, making the most of his uptick in minutes amid the absence of J.J. Redick (groin). If veteran point guard Jrue Holiday ends up being traded before the deadline, Alexander-Walker would almost certainly be in line for a much more demanding and consistent role.