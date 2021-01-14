Alexander-Walker registered 37 points (15-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 111-106 loss against the Clippers.

The 22-year-old received his first start of the season with Lonzo Ball (knee) and Eric Bledsoe (eye) sitting out Wednesday, and he delivered in a big way -- he posted career-high marks in both points and rebounds while carrying New Orleans offensively time and time again. His upside will depend on whether he is able to remain in the starting lineup, and his next chance to feature will come Friday at the Lakers.