Alexander-Walker (undisclosed) was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It's not yet clear whether Alexander-Walker has tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll be required to spend some time away from the team. Tomas Satoransky, Naji Marshall and Garrett Temple should see additional run while Alexander-Walker is sidelined.
