Alexander-Walker recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 win over the Lakers.

The second-year pro was a bit turnover prone, coughing up the rock four times to just three assists. But he saved the performance with strong rebounding and solid efficiency. It was his second straight start with Lonzo Ball (hip) sidelined. In his five total starts this season, Alexander-Walker has scored at least 18 points in three of them.