Alexander-Walker (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Saturday in the Pelicans' 118-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy ran a tight nine-man rotation Saturday, with Alexander-Walker ceding his spot as the backup point guard to rookie Kira Lewis. Since exploding for a career-high 37 points in a spot start back on Jan. 13, Alexander-Walker has had a swift fall from grace. In his subsequent 11 appearances, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes while shooting an ugly 34.7 percent from the field.