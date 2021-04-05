Head coach Stan Van Gundy said Alexander-Walker (lower leg) will require an MRI on Monday after exiting early in the Pelicans' 122-115 win over the Rockets on Sunday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander-Walker's fantasy value was already set to take a hit with Lonzo Ball (hip) returning to the starting five for Sunday's game, and the second-year guard's injury only further dims his outlook. The Pelicans won't have a clear timeline for Alexander-Walker's return until the results of his MRI are read, but he doesn't appear especially likely to suit up Tuesday against the Hawks. He's one of seven players on the injury report for the banged-up Pelicans.