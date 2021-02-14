Alexander-Walker (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against Detroit.
As expected, the guard will be available after carrying a probable designation into the day. He's been in and out of the rotation of late, and he did not see the floor in Friday's loss to Dallas.
