Alexander-Walker notched 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Magic.

Alexander-Walker made the first start of his NBA career and things couldn't have gone any better for him, though this was just an outlier since the Pelicans failed to reach the playoffs. Alexander-Walker is primed for a bench role next season if both Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball remain with the team. The Virginia Tech product averaged 5.7 points and 1.9 assists in 12.6 minutes per game across 47 appearances during the 2019-20 season.