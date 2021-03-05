Alexander-Walker accumulated 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Thursday's 103-93 loss to the Heat.
The Virginia Tech product turned in one of his best performances of the season in the loss. Alexander-Walker's potential is a prime reason why Lonzo Ball is the subject of trade rumors, as the second-year guard has all the tools to advance to the next level. A crowded depth chart compromises his upside, but that situation could change as the trade deadline approaches and the Pelicans' playoff hopes grow dimmer.
