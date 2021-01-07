Alexander-Walker scored 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder.

JJ Redick exited the contest in the first half with a knee injury. That gave Alexander-Walker the chance to earn a season-high 27 minutes. He provided some solid counting stats, but struggled with his shooting -- particularly from deep. Alexander-Walker could maintain the increased opportunity going forward if Redick is unable to return to game action for a significant amount of time. If that's the case, Alexander-Walker should provide some scoring punch as well as solid defensive stats, though his field-goal percentage could remain an issue.