Alexander-Walker will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

The 22-year-old will receive his first start of the season with Lonzo Ball (knee) and Eric Bledsoe (eye) sitting out Wednesday. Alexander-Walker is averaging 7.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.7 minutes through seven games this season, but he's poised for a heavier workload versus Los Angeles.