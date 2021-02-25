Alexander-Walker dropped three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal during Wednesday's win over Detroit.
Alexander-Walker played just six minutes of action which was his fourth straight outing recording less than seven minutes off the bench. Since his career-high 37 points against the Clippers on Jan. 13, Alexander-Walker has posted just four performances in double figures and is even lately falling out of the rotation.
