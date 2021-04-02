Alexander-Walker went off for 31 points (13-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes in Thursday's overtime loss to the Magic.
Alexander-Walker scored 11 of his 31 points in the first quarter on 5-for-8 shooting but failed to make more than two shots in a quarter the rest of the way. Still, he's making it known that he deserves all the playing time he's getting and even as the Pelicans start to get healthy, Alexander-Walker should be involved in the mix. In his last six games since becoming a starter, he is averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
