Alexander-Walker suffered a left lower leg injury and will not return to Sunday's game against Houston.
The team hasn't provided any details, but Alexander-Walker appeared to have his left ankle rolled up on during the second quarter. He was in considerable pain and was helped off the floor by the Pelicans' training staff. For now, consider Alexander-Walker day-to-day, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he ultimately misses some time.
