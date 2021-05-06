Alexander-Walker (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander-Walker has been out since April 6, and he remains without a firm timetable for a return. Still, going through practice, even without contact, is a good sign for his potential availability before the end of the season.
