Alexander-Walker (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Hawks.

The second-year guard sustained a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Rockets, so there's a good chance he'll end up missing several games. Alexander-Walker filled in admirably while Lonzo Ball (hip) missed time, posting averages of 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks, 0.9 steals and 3.6 made threes across seven starts from March 21 through April 2.