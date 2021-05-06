Alexander-Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

The Pelicans revealed earlier in the day that Alexander-Walker was limited at Thursday's practice, so while it's very unclear if he could actually be ready to play Friday, the move to "questionable" is still a major step in the right direction. The second-year guard has not played since spraining his ankle back on April 4. For several weeks, the Pelicans hadn't provided any updates, but it looks like Alexander-Walker will have a great chance to play in at least a few more games before the regular season wraps up.