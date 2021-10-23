Alexander-Walker recorded 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes during a 128-112 loss Friday at Chicago.
Though his points tally was pedestrian, Alexander-Walker's multiple steals and blocks were excellent. His most recent stat line indicates he could be a valuable fantasy option two different ways. The guard averaged 2.2 steals-plus-blocks across his last 17 games.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Pours 23 points as starter•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Earns starting job•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Fourth-year option exercised•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Shifts to bench•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Drains five threes in start•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: In starting five Wednesday•