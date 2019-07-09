Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Monster game in win
Alexander-Walker scored 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added eight assists, three steals, two rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes in the Pelicans' 109-72 win over the Bulls in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday.
Alexander-Walker did it all on Monday, scoring an efficient 23 points on just 16 shots and dishing eight times. The No. 17 pick showed why he was so highly touted coming out of Virginia Tech with his effort on both ends of the court.
