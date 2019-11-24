Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Moves out of rotation
Alexander-Walker (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Saturday in the Pelicans' 128-120 loss to the Jazz.
With Lonzo Ball returning from a hip injury to play in the Pelicans' last two games, Alexander-Walker has effectively lost his spot in the rotation. There will be even fewer minutes to go around once the likes of Josh Hart (knee) and Derrick Favors (back) presumably return within the next several days, making it difficult for Alexander-Walker to put himself back on the fantasy radar.
