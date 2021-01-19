Alexander-Walker had nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's victory over Sacramento.
The 22-year-old started his third straight contest in place of Lonzo Ball and delivered a well-rounded line despite scoring in single digits. Ball is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz, and if he's unable to play Alexander-Walker is poised for another start.
