Alexander-Walker (ankle) isn't on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Portland.
Alexander-Walker suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Clippers, but the injury won't cause him to miss any additional time. He'll be available off the bench in his usual role Tuesday.
