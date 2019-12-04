Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Not shy in 12 minutes of action
Alexander-Walker went for seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 loss to the Mavericks.
Alexander-Walker had been a healthy scratch in each of the last three games. However, he rejoined the rotation in this one while veteran E'Twaun Moore saw just eight minutes. It's unclear whether coach Alvin Gentry will commit to playing the rookie on a regular basis going forward, but Alexander-Walker is very aggressive offensively when he does take the court.
