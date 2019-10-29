Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: One dime shy of double-double
Alexander-Walker went for 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 134-123 loss to the Warriors.
Alexander-Walker had his first solid showing of the regular season, as he finished with more points and assists in this one than he did in his first three appearances combined. If Jrue Holiday (knee) remains on the shelf for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, Alexander-Walker could see another decent load of minutes.
