Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Out indefinitely
Alexander-Walker has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will be sidelined indefinitely, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
It remains unclear when Alexander-Walker suffered the injury, but he'll be out for an extended period while recovering. Considering he hasn't been a regular part of the rotation since late January, the absence shouldn't affect coach Alvin Gentry's gameplan significantly.
