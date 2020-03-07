Play

Alexander-Walker has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will be sidelined indefinitely, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

It remains unclear when Alexander-Walker suffered the injury, but he'll be out for an extended period while recovering. Considering he hasn't been a regular part of the rotation since late January, the absence shouldn't affect coach Alvin Gentry's gameplan significantly.

