Alexander-Walker recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 19 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 win over the Thunder.

Alexander missed two games at the end of last week for an undisclosed reason, but he's seen ample playing time off the bench since returning to the court. He's now scored at least 10 points in each of the past two games while averaging 20.5 minutes per game during that time.