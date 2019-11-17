Alexander-Walker erupted for 27 points (10-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Pelicans' 109-94 loss to the Heat.

The first-half departures of Frank Jackson (neck) and Derrick Favors (back) left the Pelicans with just eight healthy players by the end of Saturday's game, affording Alexander-Walker and a number of other fringe rotation options some extended run. The rookie took advantage of the available minutes and fired away early and often, exceeding his scoring output from the prior seven games combined as a result. It's unclear if any of Jackson or fellow guards Lonzo Ball (hip), Josh Hart (knee) or J.J. Redick (toe) will be ready to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday against the Warriors, so Alexander-Walker could be in store for a substantial role for at least one more contest.