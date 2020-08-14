Alexander-Walker will start in Thursday's finale against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With the Pelicans eliminated from playoff contention, Alexander-Walker will draw the first start of his career. In the bubble, he's averaging 5.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 11.0 minutes.
