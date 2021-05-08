Alexander-Walker (ankle) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Hornets.
After an 18-game absence, Alexander-Walker is likely to return Sunday. If he does, there's a chance he'll be on a minutes limit. Once he's 100 percent cleared, he could take minutes away from Naji Marshall, Kira Lewis and Eric Bledsoe.
