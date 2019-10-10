Alexander-Walker registered 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during the Pelicans' 127-125 preseason win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

The rookie turned in his second double-digit scoring effort in as many games to open preseason, following up what had been an impressive summer league showing. Alexander-Walker is expected to see a solid allotment of playing time behind Lonzo Ball at point guard this season, and given the latter's injury history, he could potentially be in for even more minutes that expected as the season unfolds.