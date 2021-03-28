Alexander-Walker registered 20 points (7-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Mavericks.

Alexander-Walker finished as New Orleans' second-best scorer behind Zion Williamson, who contributed 38 points, and the second-year guard is making the most of his opportunity with Lonzo Ball (hip) still sidelined. Alexander-Walker's numbers will see an uptick as long as he remains in the starting lineup, but he's proving he deserves a bigger role -- he has now scored at least 20 points in three of his last six games while posting double-digit scoring figures five times during that six-game stretch.