Alexander-Walker is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a right ankle sprain.
Alexander-Walker has fallen out of the Pelicans' rotation recently, but he's dealing with a right ankle sprain that puts his status for Sunday's matchup in jeopardy. If he's unable to play against Detroit, Sindarius Thornwell and Kira Lewis could see a slight uptick in playing time.
