Alexander-Walker is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.
Alexander-Walker had to be helped to the locker room in the first half of Sunday's matchup, and he was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain shortly after leaving the game. If he's unable to return, Kira Lewis and Josh Hart could be in line for increased roles for the Pelicans.
