Alexander-Walker supplied eight points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 victory over Oklahoma City.

Coming into Wednesday, Alexander-Walker had scored in double figures in four straight games, but this was a step in the wrong direction for the Virginia Tech product, who began the year as a starter before being moved to the bench in mid-November. The 2019 first-rounder has a clear knack for scoring, but he's shooting just 36.4 percent from the field on the year, including a disappointing 30.9 percent from deep. A year ago, Alexander-Walker was a 34.7 percent three-point shooter. For now, he's probably best left on waivers in most roto leagues.