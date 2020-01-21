Alexander-Walker played 13 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies, finishing with two points, two rebounds and five assists.

The rookie hasn't been fantasy-relevant for the vast majority of the season, but the bigger point here is that he remained in the rotation, even with all of Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, J.J. Redick, E'Twaun Moore, Josh Hart, and Frank Jackson healthy. Barring more injuries to several players in that group, Alexander-Walker likely won't play enough minutes to work his way onto the fantasy radar, but he remains a fairly intriguing hold in dynasty formats. Back in mid-November, the Virginia Tech product had a two-game run during which he averaged 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.5 made threes per game, but since then he's struggled to take advantage of his opportunities, shooting just 36.0 percent from the field, 50 percent at the line and 32.8 percent from three over his last 22 games.