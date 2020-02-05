Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Removed from injury report
Alexander-Walker (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Alexander-Walker is good to go after missing Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to an illness. He's played a minimal role since Zion Williamson's debut, appearing in just four of the past seven games and playing a total of 14 minutes.
